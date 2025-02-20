02/12/2025



The control of emissions is one of the main environmental objectives of recent times. Among the measures taken is the Incorporation of low emissions areas in cities or the promotion of public transport.

According to the age or fuel you use, vehicles carry an environmental badge. In some cities even the most polluting cars cannot access certain areas. In the case of Madrid, it will allow circulating registered vehicles without label until 2026.

However, the community has programs to continue advancing in sustainable mobility and aid to replace vehicles can be requested. Last November aid of up to 2,000 euros were approved for the flattering of vehicles without an environmental badge.

Likewise, the Moves Plan has a investment of 8.4 million of euros until 2026. These grants are aimed at natural persons, of legal age and registered in municipalities of the Community of Madrid, Autonomous and SMEs that develop their economic activity in low emissions areas.









Free public transport by flattering the vehicle

There are aid for new two or three wheel electrical cycles, bicycles, electrical cyclomotor, electric vehicles of M1 fuel cells for taxi or VTC services and flattering of the vehicle.

It is about the latter where one of the main novelties arrives: «It stands out, in the case of flattering vehicles without an environmental badge, It is going to be able to grant the transport fertilizer of the C2 tariff zone to users for a period of three years».

In this way, those who accuse their vehicle without distinctive can move free in public transport throughout the Community of Madrid. It is not the only option for those who decide to send their vehicle to the scrapping, Madrid offers four options exclusive to each other.

The granting of an aid of € 2,000, in the event that a vehicle, of category M1 or N1 is also acquired, with an environmental distinctive ECO label or 0. The first registration date of the purchased vehicle will not be prior to three months of the flattering date of the flatterado vehicle

The granting of an aid of € 1,000

Transport payment of the C2 tariff zone for a period of three years, whose holder will be the beneficiary

Zero Mobility Bonus Emissions: € 1,250, Convertible into kilometers, minutes or other costs derived from the service, to consume in a period not exceeding twenty -four months from the date of notification of the order of granting of the subsidy, in companies in the companies of carsharing and motorcycles attached to the program

When can aid be requested

To be a beneficiary of this aid, the final decline and flattering of a vehicle of the M1 or N1 category, without an environmental distinctive of the General Directorate of Traffic, enrolled in Spain, are necessary as long as the requesting aid has been its owner in The Registry of Vehicles of the General Directorate of Traffic from, at least, on January 1, 2021, and is aware of the tax.

The regional government has set the deadline to request and distribute these aid until next December 31, 2026 through Process available on the web of the Community of Madrid.