Finally Formula 1 action again with the free practice in Azerbaijan.

There was no Grand Prix in recent weeks. And that made F1, at least in my opinion, a bit dead. With the last weekend of April just around the corner, it’s finally time for Formula 1 again. Yes, let’s take a good look at it. The first (and last) free practice in Azerbaijan is now over.

Red Bull Racing is the fastest, with Ferrari operating more or less on the same level. Aston Martin Racing is not that threatening yet, as the free practice shows. Stroll finished P7, Alonso P8. Mercedes is still absolutely no threat to the top. Hamilton has to make do with P11, Russell is even more embarrassed with a disappointing P17.

Surprise: Nyck de Vries

In any case, the good news for Nyck de Vries is that he has found the accelerator during free practice in Azerbaijan. Now a practice doesn’t say much about the pace of the cars during qualifying and the race, but the Dutchman managed to finish within the top 10 with an impressive sixth place.

Due to the new setup for this weekend there is no free practice 2 or 3 to practice further. It’s straight for the points. If De Vries can continue this in qualifying this afternoon, this could result in a nice surprise.

Qualification!

So no second or third free practice. For the first time there will be a qualifying for the race on Sunday this afternoon at 15:00. If you have the time, sit in front of the tube. It takes some getting used to on Friday, but okay. If you don’t have time, you can read the results here on Autoblog at 4:00 PM. As far as we are concerned, the eyes are focused on De Vries, what will he show? You can see the full results of the free practice below.

Results free practice Azerbaijan

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Nick deVries Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Alexander Alban Zhou Guanyu Lewis Hamilton Oscar Pistri Valttery Bottas Yuki Tsunoda Nico Hulkenberg Logan Sergeant George Russell Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasley Kevin Magnussen

