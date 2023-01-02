Almost 2.5 million people used between September 1 and December 31, 2022 a free Cercanías and Media Distancia pass, as well as Avant at 50%. Specifically, Renfe has issued 2.44 million of these passes, especially for Cercanías trains, which accounted for 72% of the total, with 1.63 million passes issued.

Renfe data shows that the remaining 665,000 passes (28%) were for Media Distancia routes (formerly called regional trains). In addition to the free subscriptions for recurring customers, Renfe has sold close to 92,000 tickets with 50% discounts from Avant to be used on high-speed medium-distance services.

The return of the deposit of 10 or 20 euros (depending on whether the subscription was for Cercanías or Media Distancia) paid by users in September to benefit from free transport for four months will begin to take place on January 9. The refund will be made automatically to the credit card with which the user paid the subscription, while those who paid in cash may request a refund from January 15 at the station ticket offices.

The refund will be received by those users who have traveled at least 16 times on these trains during the four months that the measure has been extended in this first phase. And Renfe will penalize users who have made fraudulent use of the measure, reserving seats that they have not used later, with non-return of the deposit – in addition to the prohibition of obtaining a new season ticket for a month. A few days ago the operator reported that it had already sanctioned 70 users for this reason.

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, calculated that the savings for a family of four members will be 1,800 euros in Madrid, 2,200 euros in Barcelona or 3,000 euros in Valencia. In a meeting with the press, she assured that this measure is “historic and unprecedented” with the aim of encouraging citizens to bet on public transport in the fight against climate change.

Now begins the second phase of these free subscriptions that will last throughout 2023. Cercanías and Media Distancia trains will continue to be free for recurring users, as well as the 50% discount on high-speed medium distance Avants, which are extended to thirteen new destinations covered with AVE trains: Madrid-Palencia, Madrid-Zamora, León-Valladolid, León-Palencia, Burgos-Madrid, Burgos-Valladolid, Ourense-Zamora, Palencia-Valladolid, Huesca-Zaragoza, León-Segovia, Segovia -Zamora, Palencia-Segovia and Medina del Campo High Speed-Zamora.