The free trade agreement signed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is 1,246 pages long and has been provisional since January 1st. The EU Parliament will finally vote on it by the end of February. actively explains what will change for businesses and consumers as a result of the agreement:

What now applies to retail after Brexit?

Great Britain is now leaving the internal market and the customs union with the EU. Nevertheless, there will be no tariffs and quantity restrictions at the borders with the EU. Cars, cheese, wine or whiskey can be traded duty-free and in any amount. Without a contract, 10 percent duty would have been due on cars, 13.9 percent on grain and even 37.5 percent on milk. But: Importers and exporters have to fill out goods declaration documents and there will be controls. “On the EU side, the customs officials will certainly take a closer look than on the British side,” predicts Langhammer. No wonder if there are traffic jams at the border. That slows down the supply chains of the companies.

Why are there border controls through the trade agreement?

The United Kingdom is now a third country for the European Union. It can enter into free trade agreements with the USA or China and then import goods from there duty-free. “To ensure that such products do not reach the EU duty-free, only slightly processed, you have to check at the border where the goods come from,” explains Langhammer. British exporters to Europe now also have to laboriously prove that their products and their components were mainly manufactured in their own country or in the EU. In addition, the EU wants to control the standards of the products.

How do you ensure fair competition despite Brexit?

The standards for technology, labor, environmental and consumer protection should be the same on both sides – and the same rules apply to state aid. The EU fears that the British want to make their country more attractive for investments by making the rules easier. “There is a lot going on,” says Langhammer. For example, if the EU tightened standards and Great Britain does not follow suit. In the event of violations, both sides can appeal to an arbitration tribunal and, if that does not provide a solution, suspend the duty-free goods.

What does that mean for the auto industry?

Their tightly-knit supply chains and car exports remain duty-free. The island is the most important export market for BMW, Audi, VW and Co., even if sales have fallen from 800,000 in 2016 to 590,000 in 2019. Due to the crisis, there were only 223,000 vehicles by the end of August 2020.

What about services?

They can no longer simply be provided in the area of ​​the other. British banks and insurance companies are losing automatic access to the EU and need the approval of national authorities and the EU Commission to do business.

What applies to travel and work?

A valid passport is required for vacation on the island. A visa is required for stays of more than 90 days. Anyone who wants to work there must have a job offer and at least EUR 28,000 gross income. Professional qualifications from doctors, architects or engineers are not automatically recognized.

One thing is certain: trade with the British will suffer, Langhammer fears. There are already skid marks. From 2015 to 2019, German exports to the island fell by 10 to 79 billion euros.