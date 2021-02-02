With Argentina in the Presidency of Mercosur, the Government seeks zoom positions to the European Union. The blocks seek to unblock the negotiations so that once and for all it is possible to advance towards the final section of the free trade agreement that was signed in June 2019, and which several European parliaments have now objected to.

This Monday the secretary of International Economic Relations, Jorge Neme, and the Secretary for European Affairs of Portugal, Ana Paula Zacarías, they analyzed the state of the negotiations.

The atmosphere is fluid with Portugal, the country in charge of the presidency of the European council, because it is one of the most prone to speed up the implementation of the free trade agreement (FTA), unlike, for example, France, which in its eagerness to protect sectors that feel threatened – such as agriculture – is one of the most objectionable when it comes to closing documents and putting it into operation .

Neme, also Argentina’s national coordinator in international negotiations, asked him three questions in this meeting by videoconference to Zacarías:

In the first place, he spoke of facing the environmental issue as a “commitment linked to a process linked to a process of sustainable development of economies”For this reason, the Government made a common front with Brazil, at this critical point that has been one of the most uncomfortable stones in recent times to advance the negotiations between the two blocks.

It so happens that the Europeans took note of the fires in the Amazon and are demanding from the region environmental standards to advance NAFTA. And they are especially critical of the management of Jair Bolsonaro, particularly President Emmanuel Macron, with whom the Brazilian has had repeated conflicts.

On the other hand, Neme raised Zacarias the need to conclude the question of lists of previous users of geographical indications. Especially what is known as appellation of origin.

The cases of some 300 Brazilian companies, about 170 Argentine, 50 Uruguayan and 3 Paraguayan. Europeans are extremely jealous that the designations of their products by origin are respected, such as Parmesan cheese, or champagne, etc.

But what they are now proposing from the region to Brussels – and Neme transmitted it to the Portuguese official – is that it can be taken into account in the definition of products of users who were previously in the territory of each of the countries, before they have commercialized the products protected with geographical indications prior to 2017. In this clause in Argentina are, for example, reggianito, parmesan, fontina, gruyer, and gin cheeses.

On the other hand, Neme posed to the European representative another question that is part of the Argentine agenda today: that a declaration regarding the Malvinas question as a central theme to be able to close pending issues. The Argentines want that now that the United Kingdom has completely separated from the European Union (Brexit), the latter take the decision as a partner of Mercosur in a free trade agreement to jointly promote a request to the British so that they sit down to negotiate the conflict of sovereignty over the Malvinas.

Neme and Zacarías also reviewed the different situations that the two regions have around the pandemic. But beyond the desire to cooperate, the outlook is more than bleak.

While in the electoral campaign Alberto Fernández criticized the free trade agreement with the European Union that Mercosur had signed under the presidency of Mauricio Macri, upon assuming power, the President showed himself as a defender of the same. Now it is the Europeans who are showing qualms. But the Chancellery proposed to reverse at least the aspects raised this year to continue advancing in the negotiation.

The videoconference with Neme was attended by the undersecretary of Mercosur and International Economic Negotiations, Rossana Surballe; the Portuguese Ambassador to Argentina, José Frederico Viola de Drummond Ludovice and the Argentine Ambassador to Portugal, Rodolfo Gil.

AQ