Free tours of Palma Cathedral’s terraces are underway for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began and they’re proving highly popular.

The cathedral, which is also known as ‘Le Seu’ or the ‘Cathedral of Light’ dates back to the 13th century. It took 400 years to build and it’s on the exact spot that an Arab mosque stood during the time of the Moors.

It’s also one of the biggest Gothic churches in Spain and has an 11 meter rose window which is made up of more than 1,200 pieces of colored glass, in patterns that were created in the 14th century and some claim it’s the largest rose window in the world.

Large parts of the cathedral were completely destroyed by an earthquake in 1851 and had to be reconstructed and renovated.

On Monday the first visitors enjoyed the terraces, the buttresses, the rose window, the bell tower and stunning views of the city for free.

From June there will be a full guided tour, which includes the pinnacles, between 10:00 and 13:00, Monday to Saturday. The tours will last for one hour and they must be reserved in advance either via catedraldemallorca.org or at the box office.

The tour is free for residents of Mallorca during the month of May, but after that it will cost 5 euros per person, but entry will be free every Friday. Non-residents will have to pay 20 euros.