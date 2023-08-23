Want to exchange your weekend on the couch for a race weekend at Zandvoort at the last minute? Then pay close attention. Together with Alfa Romeo F1 team we can give away two weekend tickets to two lucky winners. If you win, you can go to the track with a friend, parent or colleague. Read below what you have to do to win free tickets.

These are grandstand tickets that you can use to enter Circuit Zandvoort from Thursday to Sunday to watch all the races. You’re in the grandstand at turn ten. Does that sound fun? All you have to do is follow TopGear on Instagram and comment on the IG post below why you should win the tickets. Extra points if you make us laugh.

Since the first qualifications already start on Friday, we will choose the winners on Thursday, 8/24/2023 at 2:00 PM. Just be sure to keep an eye on your inbox as we’ll be sending a message to the winners on Instagram. The winners will receive the two cards via e-mail. The legal department has told us that we are not open to bribery.