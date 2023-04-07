The electrification project of Free To X, a company of the Autosrade per l’Italia group, continues with the activation of new charging stations in the Lario Est service area on the A9 Lainate-Como-Chiasso motorway.

New openings

The new opening on the stretch that connects Italy with Switzerland – and which among other things marks the milestone of 60 high-power recharging stations active on its network – follows those of Sillaro Est and Ovest on the A14 Bologna-Taranto close to the Castel San Pietro tollbooth, which in turn have strengthened the A14 bringing the number of activated service areas to 14, 7 in the South direction and 7 in the North direction.

Electric recharge on the motorway, where the columns are

The columns are evenly distributed from north to south – 30 in the centre-north, 30 in the centre-south – with an average distance of less than 100 km. Already today it is possible to travel by electric vehicle from Bari to Como, passing through the A16 Napoli-Canosa, thanks to the 30 active areas with an average distance of 53km between one active area and another.

The top-up points that will arrive

After these latest activations, the plan of 100 service areas to be installed by the summer of 2023 is getting closer and closer, thanks also to the 16 stations ready and the 9 that are under construction. Once you get to 100 – as well as being in line with the European Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) – the average distance between one area and another will be around 50 km, ie equal to that of the service areas in the Old Continent.