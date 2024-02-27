Pokemon It has a large presence on mobile devices. Not only Gobut Masters, Coffee, Sleep, and more on-the-go experiences have dominated the iOS and Android stores. In this way, during today's Pokémon Presents we were offered a series of updates to these titles that all fans cannot afford to miss.

Started with Pokémon Gothis title will have a collaboration with Pokémon Horizonsthe most recent anime in the series, where all players They will be able to obtain a special Pikachu with a sailor cap, as well as the ability to use Volt Tackle. As if that were not enough, Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge, which debuted in Scarlet & Violetthey will join Pokémon Go.

About Pokémon Sleepit has been confirmed that the next big update will arrive in March 2024, which will add three legendary creatures. Raikou will be available first, and Entei and Suicune will arrive in subsequent updates.

Pokémon Masters is one of the most popular gacha games on mobile devices, and today it was revealed that Geeta and Glimmora would be available for battle starting tomorrow. This is not all, since Silver and his Shiny Tyranitar will arrive in this installment in just two days.

From the free-to-play Pokémon games, UNITE It is one of the most popular, only behind Goand during today's presentation it was confirmed that Falinks will join as a playable character in April of this year, followed by Ceruledge in a yet-to-be-determined future.. Finally, Miraidon, the legendary of Pokémon Violet.

Remember, all of these updates will start coming to free-to-play Pokémon games these days. On related topics, it is revealed Pokémon Legends: ZA. Likewise, they announce Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Of these updates, the one that catches my attention the most is UNITE. This MOBA is still a lot of fun, and while I no longer invest as much time in it as I did at its launch, I still enjoy a couple of games occasionally. However, this could change with the arrival of new Pokémon.

Via: Pokémon