Microtransactions related to the use of Free-to-Play video games that require the purchase of optional content to unlock certain features are constantly growing and are of interest to both the very young and adult usersThese are small-value purchases in video games to enhance the gaming experience with customization elements.

The Free-to-Play phenomenon and the microtransactions associated with it

The Free-to-Play model refers to online multiplayer video games that are free in their basic version and offer passionate users the possibility to purchase extra contentunlock levels, customize games with decorative cosmetics.

Recent studies they highlighted the constant increase in microtransactions, made with real moneywithin the game to purchase optional content. The phenomenon affects both very young players and adult users. The trend is spreading from the United States, where last year 82% of gamers made at least one purchase of this type.

This trend has led video game companies to increase paid content that guarantees them growing revenues. The prevailing business model is to integrate real-money microtransactions into the game mechanics, pushing players to make optional purchases to improve their performance and have more engaging gaming experiences.

A rather worrying aspect of the phenomenon described is the possibility that forms of dependence among users similar to those that are interested in gambling. Or of “marginalization” and bullying towards those who cannot afford certain expenses. Not to mention the risks associated with possible scams to steal credit card datawhich it is best to protect yourself from by adopting appropriate payment instruments.

The rules to follow to make microtransactions safely

Microtransactions are small sums of money in real currency that are often made by users with extreme carelessness, precisely because they refer to minimal amounts, without adequate awareness of the risks associated with them. Since these are online transactions, even if they involve minimal amounts, such as those relating to optional video game content, particular attention must be paid to the data requested, avoiding providing sensitive data, favouring the use of best prepaid cards rechargeablewhich are separate from your current account. These can in fact be recharged based on the amount you plan to spend.

In this regard I am strongly Direct debits on credit cards are not recommended linked to the current account. Other useful measures to follow to improve security include using adequately complex passwords, setting up multi-factor authentication (sending a code to the phone number or email address), relying on safe and certified online video games and carefully reading the terms and conditions of sale.