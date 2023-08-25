Free time | A new hit sport is being manufactured in Espoo: “If padel is chess, then this is even more.”

On the initiative of Christian Kumpula, the first pickleball courts in the capital region were built.

In Espoo, a new hit sport is being manufactured with a padel recipe. Exercise trends tell a fascinating story about the Finnish consumer.

Huge there is a familiar bang in the logistics hall.

Espoo’s Kera is home to the largest padel center in Finland, the beating heart of the trendy sport played with rackets.

But now we’re presenting what might be the next hit genre. So believes the one swinging on the field Christian Kumpula. At least in the US, “everyone” plays pickleball now.