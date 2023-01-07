“For Kings all boys and girls are invited to the party.” Real Murcia is offering free tickets for the little ones this Saturday so they can enjoy the first league game of the year.

All those who want to see Real Murcia CF-SD Amorebieta from the Enrique Roca Stadium must exchange a promotional flyer at the stadium ticket office. If you can’t attend, you can always check the minute by minute on the direct of THE TRUTH.

How to get free tickets to see Real Murcia



This Saturday, January 7, Real Murcia CF-SD Amorebieta will be played at Enrique Roca at 7:00 p.m. As a gift from the Three Wise Men, children between the ages of 3 and 14 will have free tickets in the Lateral Stand. What do you have to do to get them? To obtain one of these free children’s tickets, you must present the brochure that is available at the Circular stand and at the official Real Murcia store from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. at the stadium ticket office: 00 hours. You can also exchange the flyer that was distributed in the Cabalgata de Reyes de Murcia.

These minors must enter accompanied by an adult, who can get their ticket at a reduced price of 5 euros in the same stands. This is a considerable discount, since on the Real Murcia website children’s tickets are available for 10 euros and adults in the side stands for 20 euros.