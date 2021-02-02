The agents were punished with four years for the illegal detention and reckless homicide of a neighbor of Las Seiscientas
The five national police officers involved in the so-called ‘Cala Cortina case’, which investigated the death of a neighbor of the Las Seiscientas neighborhood of Cartagena when he was in their custody, have been definitively released and will not step on the prison again unless they incur in some infraction or new crime. So he has decided
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.