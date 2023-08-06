“About the taxis that would pick up drunks coming out of nightclubs free of charge, a narrative has been unleashed that ranges from the comic to the scandalous, to the point of turning into tragedy. Minister Matteo Salvini is a refined politician, not an improviser. He studies his outputs well. And here he had to save taxi drivers, the illegality of some drugs and the proliferation of the alcohol market ”: he writes that Vincenzo Donvito Maxia, president of the Aduc association, speaking on the debate opened by the Lesghist leader.

“Taxi drivers are talked about badly everywhere. Their boycott of any increase in taxi traffic, and of a free market in the cost of the service, has made them odious to anyone who doesn’t have some corporate interest to defend in hoping nothing changes. Their minister – Salvini – uses them as an electoral pool and litmus test of his sovereignty: if we take power away from the taxi drivers – says the minister – the bad foreigners from Uber will arrive and how would one justify the only economic policy we are in able to do, i.e. “go back foreign”, cost what it costs?” continues the president of the Aduc.

“Alcohol is talked about well, thanks to the entire government which, with Coldiretti, makes it the flagship of Made in Italy. Think of the terrible dissuasive advertising on tobacco and the surge in shields that the government has made for a very distant issue: the anti-alcohol labels decided in Ireland for Irish bottles, but which can circulate on the EU market and maybe – horror – arrive in Italy and undermine the thriving national alcohol market. How to recover taxi drivers and show that something is being done against hangovers? Here are the taxi drivers who become good (free for users, not for taxpayers) in rescuing drunks coming out of discos… and therefore: there is a remedy for excess alcohol. Continue to drink alcohol in excess”.

Donvito Maxia concludes: “But most of the stoners who come out of discos are also stoned due to the use of illegal drugs which often hurt precisely because they are illegal (consumers do not know what they contain except by relying on criminal drug dealers). But the minister doesn’t care about this, because for him it’s fine that they are illegal and he would also like them to be more illegal than they already are… minister aware that it’s not the ban that makes this market disappear or less dangerous… but the addicted to the collective imagination of the minister is a person frowned upon by his potential electorate, so “give him inside” with prohibition. Our minister’s initiative was successful. Taxi drivers who become saviors of those bad guys who get drunk and will continue to get drunk. Media and political attention has been shifted. We talk less about the missing taxis, we don’t talk about the dangers of alcohol, we continue to pretend that the damages of the illegal drug market don’t exist (except when, now drug addicted, they put you in jail or entrust you to recovery communities who intend to finance even with 8 per thousand, as if they were religious denominations). And the minister Matteo Salvini boasts a new medal of savior of the country, having done nothing but enhance and worsen the critical points of all the problems that existed, there are and which, if something doesn’t change, will get worse “.