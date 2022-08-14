Tampons and pads will be available free of charge in Scotland from Monday to all menstruating men. Local governments and educational institutions are then obliged to offer such products to combat menstrual poverty. A law passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2020 – the first of its kind worldwide – will then take effect. This was announced by the government of Scotland on Sunday morning.
