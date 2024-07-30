Juarez City.- As part of the actions to stop the overpopulation of dogs and cats, the Community Centers and Ecology departments, in addition to the Municipal Commission of Ecology and Civil Protection, announced the new free mass sterilization that will take place on Friday at the Mexican Revolution Community Center.

Councilwoman and coordinator of the Commission, Alma Edith Arredondo Salinas, reported that sterilization will be for dogs and cats, a task that is expected to curb the problem of homeless animals.

“We are calling on the community to help us with any community dog ​​or cat that is out there, to bring it in and sterilize it,” she said.

Rogelio Casillas, representative of Community Centers, reported that the surgeries will be carried out at the Community Center of the Mexican Revolution, which is located on Codorniz and Verdín streets, behind the Enrique “Kiki” Romero Municipal Gymnasium.

The service will begin at 8:00 a.m. It is only recommended that the animal fast for eight hours, be clean and healthy.

Margarita Peña, a veterinarian in charge of the sterilization program, asked the community to bring their pets, since they can also receive care if they have any health problems.

The goal is to have healthy pets and help the family economy, since some families lack the resources to take their pets to the doctor.

He indicated that it is very important for the animals to go fasting, since at the time of surgery they can vomit and there have been cases where when trying to do so they can choke because the food they were given moments before gets stuck in their throat.

He said that so far this sterilization program has treated just over 4,700 pets.