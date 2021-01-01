New Year New Life. That’s what most people think, optimistic about this 2021 after the unfortunate 2020, and among them some soccer players who, far from intending to join the gym or quit smoking, want to change teams. There are many who end their contract in the summer and who have not yet renewed, from established stars to young promises who want more minutes.

This situation is somewhat uncomfortable for the clubs. They must be quick to offer them the renewal they expect and if not, debate between selling them this month to get some money, no matter how little, or letting them go in July totally free. Someone will also do your club a favor by renovating to be able to go out in summer for a price acceptable to all parties. Whatever end they have, today all these players can, legally, negotiate with other clubs to test their options for the summer market. And there will be few who will waste it.

Spain

The league where the stars of their best teams end their contract. Messi and Sergio Ramos have not yet renewed with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, although their situations are very different. The Argentine went through a real hell in summer and everything indicates that he is looking forward to July to forget this last stage of Barça, although the elections could change your mind. For its part, nadie imagine the Spaniard leaving Real Madrid. Since the departure of Cristiano, he has become, even more so, the leader of the team and it seems that the negotiations will be a process in which the club and the player must give up something to remain as happy as they are with each other. Riqui Puig, Lucas Vázquez and Modric They also end their contract and none of them are very clear that they will continue.

But there are not only cases in the big two. After the confirmed contract termination of Diego Costa, who was another who was on this list, important players such as Rui Silva, Dimitrovic, Vaclik, Mandi or Jesús Navas they will have to sign a new contract in the next six months.

England

In the league of individualities it is normal that there are so many names on offer and some are of a very high quality. One of the most prominent cases is that of the fourth top scorer in the history of the competition. Agüero ends his contract with Manchester City and is not the only one from his club. Fernandinho and Èric García, the one that Barça has been tempting for a long time, they could leave this same market if an adequate offer arrives. Another possible culé objective, Wijnaldum, will also be free.

There are cases of veterans who could sign an extension of their contract in their own club (Cavani seems to have convinced the Manchester United board) and others who will look for a new club as they face the final stretch of their career: Özil, Mata, David Luiz … More names to highlight are those of Benteke, Lingard, Van Aanholt or Saïss, among many others.

Germany

At Bayern Munich, which is where we find the most outstanding players, there is the one who seems to be one of the soap operas of the year. David Alaba, after converting to left center back and experiencing one of the best seasons of his career, will go on the market. It will be interesting because one of the suitors is Real Madrid, with Sergio Ramos, who we have already mentioned that also ends his contract, occupying his theoretical position.

His teammates Boateng and Javi Martínez are in the same situation. Both veterans, we’ll see if any of them can sign the renewal.

Italy

In Italy there are four footballers who could fit into the squad of any great in Europe. The first is Donnarumma, the goalkeeper we have been talking about for so many seasons and he is only 21 years old, he will finally be free. He has been the object of desire for clubs like Real Madrid or PSG, who now seem to not need him, but could find a future team in any other country.

Milik, who seems certain that he will come out, is on the agenda of giants like Atlético de Madrid or Juventus. For the latter it also sounds Çalhanoglu, and another interesting playmaker is Mkhitaryan. The Armenian has rejuvenated in Rome and his future is now unknown.

France

Memphis and Di María threaten Lyon and PSG with leaving. While the Dutchman is in the best moment of his career, the Argentine has already played his best games but is still a very profitable player for any club. Memphis could go to Barcelona, ​​lacking forwards, and it would be surprising if Di María did not renew.

Thauvin, which sounds for Napoli, Draxler or Bernat They are also very interesting names for this year.

Other leagues

In little leagues you can find bargains and some of them this year are Marega, Nicolás de la Cruz or Taison. The former is Porto’s starting striker and although he turns thirty in April, he can still be of great use to any club due to his profile. De la Cruz would be a great loss for River Plate and Taison has already shown in the Champions League what he is capable of doing.