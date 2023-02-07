netflix premiered “Free spirit” and in a few days it has become one of his most viewed films in Peru. What dramatic true story inspires its emotional scenes?

“Free spirit” is one of the most moving and inspiring dramas to hit Netflix, as part of the latest releases for February. The emotional narrative has enchanted thousands of Peruvians and has become one of the most viewed movies on streaming, but did you know that it portrays a true story? Yes, the film (titled in English as “True spirit”) tells the adventures of Jessica Watsona young woman who, at a young age, just wanted to make her biggest dream come true.

“Free Spirit” is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

What is “Free Spirit” about?

“A tenacious Australian girl faces her fears and pursues her dream of becoming the youngest person to sail solo around the world,” reads the official Netflix synopsis. However, the reality behind the journey undertaken by Jessica Watson hides an even greater drama.

The real story behind “Free Spirit”

Jessica Watson I had a dream and I wanted to make it come true: to be the youngest person to sail around the world. Thus, at only 16 years old, he set out on his journey in a small boat in 2010, but it was not as easy as one might think.

According to her website, Watson has navigated some of the most remote oceans in the world, surviving seven shootdowns (when the ship capsizes) and 210 days alone at sea.

At the end of her adventure, in which she had to endure countless adversities, Jessica was declared an Australian heroine by the Prime Minister of the country at that time, but the young woman declared that the official was wrong, because she felt like “a person current, who had a dream, worked hard to achieve it and proved that anything is possible”.

“I’m just an ordinary girl who believed in her dream. You don’t have to be someone special, or anything special, to achieve something amazing. You just have to have a dream, believe in it and work hard,” Jessica Watson said in statements collected by Women’s Health magazine.

Actual photo of Jessica Watson. Photo: jessicawatson.com.au

Where is Jessica Watson now?

As reported on her website, Jessica Watson is currently 29 years old and is the founder of a start-up called Deckee, a free nautical application that offers local information, activity logs, shared location, marine weather, safety alerts and official regulations. .

In addition, she has completed an MBA, has published the novel “Indigo Blue”, is a lecturer, and a management consultant for Deloitte’s Human Capital consulting team.