FREE speech suffered a blow in Britain yesterday when Piers Morgan “parted ways” with Good Morning Britain. His crime, speaking his mind and casting doubt over the validity of some of the claims made by Meghan Markle in the now infamous interview.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allowed to go on US television and accuse the British royal family of being racist shouldn´t Morgan be allowed to air his views as well? Isn´t this what free speech is all about? My view on Markle´s and Morgan´s outbursts is as simple as this famous quote: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Piers Morgan has always been a controversial character but at the same time he does have his fans. I am not one of them but I do admire him and I think that Good Morning Britain and ITV have committed the ultimate sin; they didn´t stand by their man.

Infact, you could say that he was almost thrown to the wolves. Instead of Morgan’s tirade of abuse against the government, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and political correctness yesterday (Day 1 without Piers) Good Morning Britain was busy asking a former Australian Prime Minister and a staunch Republican, what he thought about the British royal family.

No prizes for guessing what he said! The biggest loser is obviously ITV, Morgan will go on to get another high profile job and Good Morning Britain will suffer a decline in its viewing fingers.