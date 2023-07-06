the sector ofhome design is at the center of a real revolution thanks to advanced digitization and technological innovation. In particular, today thanks to the software it is possible to design the house in a few clicksso that even non-experts have the opportunity to create architectural drawings and interior projects

design quickly and easily.

With these programs it is possible use your own PC to create floor plans of the house, enrich the project with electrical and plumbing systems, or even add the furnishing solutions that best suit your needs. It is an important evolution for all home design enthusiasts, or for those who have to make one small renovation or modernization of the furniture of the property.

Functionality and features of the free software for home design and interior design

Among the most popular and used resources for digital home design, it is possible to count CADCASA 5.0, the free software to design, draw and furnish your home easily downloaded by about 28,000 users on Lavorancasa.ita website that has been a point of reference in Italy since 2003 also for the architectural consultancy online.

To use the program is enough download the software to your Windows PCalso installing an updated version of Java, the programming language essential to support most of the editing and graphic design programs.

Thanks to a simple and intuitive interface, it is possible to create an architectural project in just a few steps, using the simplified commands for assisted design of perimeter walls and partitionswhile checking measurements and distances.

You can too easily insert elements such as doors and windows, toilets, light points, electrical outlets and furnishings equipped with different texts and colors. Online home design software also allows you to apply zoomsto highlight some details of the project or create freehand drawings.

It is possible too display a preview of the architectural and interior design, to understand if you need to make further changes and be sure that it is ready before printing or exporting the file.

Through special dedicated guides it is possible to learn how to use all the commands and functions of the software, for example to know how to design a 90° orthogonal wall or a free rotating partition. By means of prepared librarieson the other hand, all the furnishing accessories can be inserted to create a complete project, from the sofa for the living room to the bookcase for the home office.

The drawing made with the software can be exported in various formats, including DXF, JPG and PNG, printed on paper or sent by email to other users or professionals in the sector.

Finally, once the project has been independently created, it is possible to send the drawing to the portal architect, to take advantage of a interactive design consultancywith which to fix any errors or make improvements to the initial project.

Encourage creativity with the free CADCASA 5.0 software

Rely on a software for designing, drawing and furnishing a home it therefore allows you to create an environment in which each space is created on the basis of your needs and requirements.

In this way, it is therefore possible foster creativityespecially as regards the interior design choices, which can be made through a series of experiments, perhaps even being inspired by the latest trends of the moment or by the advice of other enthusiasts.

Thanks to CADCASA 5.0, for example, it is possible to know the impressions of other users simply by choosing to share your project on Facebook.