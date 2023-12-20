Users' passion for football games has been increasing, going beyond video game consoles and reaching mobile devices, such as Android smartphones.

Those looking for engaging and competitive sports experiences can check out the trending titles, which come with a variety of features such as high-quality matches and a wide selection of real athletes.

For participants simply looking to have fun with themed releases, there are also simpler options, offering mini-games and engaging gameplay.

With these options in mind, check out a list of 6 free soccer games to install on Android devices:

EA Sports FC Mobile Football

EA Sports FC Mobile is the evolution of FIFA Mobile Futebol, which emerged after the end of the partnership between the developer Electronic Arts and FIFA, in the same way that EA Sports FC 24 emerged after FIFA 23.

Players have full control over the athletes through virtual buttons on the touch screen, allowing for passing, shooting, running and dribbling.

The famous Power Shots from the console version are present, accompanied by a new system that values ​​the most skillful kicks.

In addition, the game includes the Ultimate Team mode, which allows users to create their dream teams with athletes from different clubs around the world, in addition to choosing starters based on their skills or popularity in sports bettingrelated to the sport itself.

eFootball 2024

Developed by Konami, eFootball 2024 It also stands out for offering a realistic football experience, similar to that of consoles. Players can pass, shoot, dribble and score with just a tap on the screen, following the EA Sports FC Mobile approach.

The launch features two distinct modes: Authentic, which offers quick matches with real teams, and Ideal Team, similar to Ultimate Team.

In one of its most recent updates, the title introduced support for cooperative multiplayer, allowing participants to play with their friends on the same team during a match.

Score! hero

On score! Hero, the player has the opportunity to create a character who will become the hero of the team, and the mission is to bring the ball to the goal. This title on the list combines the atmosphere of a football match with the dynamics of a puzzle game.

The gameplay consists of drawing lines on the touch screen to make passes, crosses and shots on goal, with the possibility of applying effects to the shots. Although the plays are predefined, they challenge the controller to find the path of the ball to the net.

Dream League Soccer 2023

For those looking for a simpler simulator of their favorite sport, soccer games like Dream League Soccer 2023 are an interesting option, although less complex than its competitors.

Its gameplay is more basic, using a system of virtual buttons, although without explanatory legends for each function.

For those who prefer a less complete experience than what EA Sports FC Mobile and eFootball 2024 offer, Dream League Soccer 2023 offers a more accessible game.

It also features simple graphics for older devices and unique elements such as club administrative management.

Mini Soccer Star

Mini Soccer Star challenges participants in face-to-goal scenarios, with objectives that must be completed in different ways, controlling the strength and direction of the shot, for example.

The game features square Minecraft-style visuals and allows users to choose a character and nationality before taking to the field.

The challenge is determining the appropriate power for the kick, as well as choosing between a low kick, a high kick, or a spin kick. Some plays also require the user to make passes before attempting to score.

Head Ball 2

Head Ball 2 offers a 1v1 competitive experience where players compete online against competitors from around the world. In this format, the athlete takes the form of a head in a boot, being able to move, jump and use superpowers in the quest to score goals against the opponent.

The physics of the game ensure that the ball bounces around the field in unpredictable ways, reacting unexpectedly when interacting with other teams.

In addition, the title stands out for its emphasis on character customization, offering a wide variety of elements to acquire and modify their appearance.