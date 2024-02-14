The Sims 4 has partnered with model Winnie Harlow and added a range of Vitiligo skin details to the game as part of a free update.

Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. This is caused by a lack of melanin, the pigment in skin. Sims 4 players will now be able to customize their Sims with Vitiligo skin details, with patches for the face, upper torso, lower torso, arms, and legs now available in the Create-A-Sim menu.

These details are available for Sims of all ages, from infants to elders. Several Vitiligo patterns will have “more than one variant”, the Sims team said, calling skin details an “important area of ​​focus for the dev team as we remain committed to expanding representation in The Sims 4.” Other skin features already in the game include birthmarks, stretch marks, scars, and freckles.



Winnie Harlow x The Sims 4





Speaking on this new feature, Harlow – who herself has Vitiligo and has publicly spoken about the condition throughout her career – said it was “magical” to see the Sims team continuing to make its game more inclusive for players.

“As a child, I spent a lot of time playing The Sims and I think it's so beautiful to be able to represent your true self in-game. This partnership is a powerful statement encouraging players to embrace what makes them unique – both in-game. game and in real life,” she said.

As well as this new Vitiligo feature, Sims 4 players will also be able to download Harlow's Sims 4 home from the gallery and play with the Winnie-inspired Sim. You can see a little teaser for it all in the video above.

Representation in The Sims has gradually been improving, with long-awaited customizable pronouns added back in 2022.

