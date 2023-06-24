Of Health editorial

The National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign “Truck Tour Banca del Cuore” is starting again, with a van available to citizens. You have saved many lives since 2016. The initiative promoted by the Foundation for your heart

June 25th the National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign restarts «Truck Tour Bank of the Heart 2023». A specially equipped Jumbo Truck will return to make a stop in the heart of beyond 26 Italian citiesto offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo one Comprehensive and free cardiology screening.

The initiative The initiative, promoted by Foundation for your heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologistshas the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the National Department of Civil Protection, Rai-Social Responsibility and Federsanità-ANCI.

The almost "door-to-door" free screenings for the citizen are aimed not only at prevention, through the reduction of the main risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases, but also and above all at helping the general population to discover any cardiological effects, not evident on one's cardiovascular system, but due to misbehavior that can be corrected or avoided.

Free exams included Free screening includes: electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening; printing of the electrocardiogram with all the blood pressure and anamnestic values ​​present on BancomHeart; metabolic screening with the (extemporaneous) detection of 9 metabolic parameters with a single drop of blood: Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL Cholesterol, HDL/LDL Cholesterol Ratio, LDL Cholesterol, Non-HDL Cholesterol, Fast Glucose, Glycated Hemoglobin and Uricemia; printing of the glycidic, lipid, uricemic profile and of one’s own cardiovascular risk; delivery of the kit of 19 cardiovascular prevention booklets created by the Foundation for your heart; release of the BancomHeart card.

The cities involved The cities involved this year will be in order: Florence, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Salerno, Matera, Lecce, Bari, Pescara, Ancona, Acri, Cosenza, Motta S. Lucia, Reggio Calabria, Catania, Palermo, Oristano, Savona, Casale Monferrato, Turin, Aosta, Biella, Milan, S. Donà di Piave (VE), Udine and Piacenza.

Professor Michele Gulizia, Head of the Operational Sector of the «Banca del Cuore» National Cardiovascular Prevention Project and Director of Cardiology at the Garibaldi-Nesima Hospital in Catania, explained: «Thanks to this widespread diffusion, we have saved many lives since 2016. Also because after Covid, an initial analysis of the data collected in recent years by the Campaign revealed a significant increase in the prevalence of some cardiovascular diseases, especially atrial fibrillation and heart failure, with relatively quadruple and triple compared to the data so far known in the literature, particularly in young men aged 18-40 years. There have been many cases of cardiovascular pathologies unknown to the interested parties themselves, the finding of which, thanks to this widespread screening, has probably made it possible to avoid probable new deaths from cardiac arrest, progression of atherosclerotic disease and cardioembolic complications.

Risk factors very present in Italy Cardiac deaths still remain there today leading cause of death in our country. From the data of the latest ISS survey – Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 98% of Italians are exposed to at least one cardiovascular risk factor, while 41% have at least three. Traditional risk factors are: high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, low HDL cholesterol levels, overweight and obesity, family history of cardiovascular disease before age 65, sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and diabetes .