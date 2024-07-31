Die sind jenseits von Sachsen wenn überhaupt als eine skurrile Kleinpartei bekannt, die den „Säxit“ fordert, also eine Abspaltung Sachsens von Deutschland, und von einer Rückkehr zur Monarchie träumt. In Sachsen selbst aber schickt sich die Partei an, die neue NPD zu werden. Sie ist seit den Kommunalwahlen vom Juni in den meisten Kreistagen, Gemeinde- und Stadträten vertreten. Und im Herbst will sie in den Landtag einziehen.

Es ist unwahrscheinlich, dass sie das schafft – aber nicht ausgeschlossen. Gelänge es ihr und wird die AfD so stark, wie die Umfragen vorhersagen, müssten wohl alle anderen Parteien koalieren, um eine demokratische Mehrheit zu bilden. Die Freien Sachsen träumen gar von einer „patriotischen Mehrheit“ – dann gäbe es selbst diese Option nicht.

Dafür setzen sie auf die AfD, genauer gesagt auf deren Wähler. Auf ihren Social-Media-Kanälen verbreitet die Partei folgendes Argument: Die AfD werde praktisch alle ihre Landtagsmandate über Erststimmen erhalten. Eine Zweitstimme für die AfD sei also verschenkt – und besser bei den Freien Sachsen aufgehoben.

Angebliche Absprache mit der AfD im Erzgebirge

Michael Nattke beobachtet die Partei seit Langem. Im Verein Kulturbüro Sachsen setzt er sich gegen rechtsextreme Strukturen und für die Demokratie ein. Zur Zweitstimmen-Kampagne der Freien Sachsen sagt er: „Die ist nur so lange ungefährlich, wie sie nur ihre eigene Klientel erreichen. Aber wenn auch nur einzelne AfD-Kandidaten diese Kampagne mitfahren sollten, werden Kreise erreicht, die normalerweise nur die AfD erreicht – also mehr als 30 Prozent der Wählerschaft. Und das wäre eine ziemliche Katastrophe.“

Laut den Freien Sachsen ist es zumindest im Erzgebirge schon so weit: Dort habe man in Absprache mit der AfD darauf verzichtet, Direktkandidaten aufzustellen, heißt es in einem Video auf Telegram. Thomas Dietz, AfD-Bundestagsabgeordneter aus dem Erzgebirge, streitet das auf Anfrage ab: Es gebe keinerlei Absprachen mit den Freien Sachsen, die im Übrigen in zwei von fünf Wahlkreisen im Erzgebirge sehr wohl Direktkandidaten aufgestellt hätten.

Das Verhältnis der AfD zu den Freien Sachsen ist ambivalent. Offiziell gilt ein Unvereinbarkeitsbeschluss. Auf kommunaler Ebene gibt es aber Fälle von Zusammenarbeit. Im neuen Stadtrat von Eilenburg bilden AfD und Freie Sachsen eine Fraktion. Und schon vor den Kommunalwahlen beobachtete Nattke eine Annäherung: So wurden etwa wöchentliche Demonstrationen gegen die Aufnahme minderjähriger Asylbewerber in Kriebethal immer abwechselnd von Freien Sachsen und AfD angemeldet. Und eine AfD-Bundestagabgeordnete sprach im Januar bei einer Demo, die vom Pirnaer Freie-Sachsen-Chef angemeldet worden war.

Ginge es nach den Freien Sachsen, würde diese Zusammenarbeit weiter ausgebaut. Sie erlauben sogar doppelte Parteimitgliedschaften. Tatsächlich sind viele ihrer Funktionäre Mitglieder der NPD, die sich inzwischen Die Heimat nennt. Laut dem sächsischen Verfassungsschutz, der die Freien Sachsen schon vier Monate nach ihrer Gründung im Corona-Lockdown 2021 für verfassungsfeindlich erklärte, ist die NPD zwar in der Bedeutungslosigkeit verschwunden.

Ihr politisches Wissen und ihre Immobilien machten sie aber für die Freien Sachsen interessant. Nattke formuliert es so: „Die sächsische NPD ist im Grunde genommen in den Freien Sachen aufgegangen.“ Selbst der sächsische Landesvorsitzende von Die Heimat, Peter Schreiber, trat bei den Kommunalwahlen im Juni für die Freien Sachsen an.

Free Saxony leader Martin Kohlmann, then leader of “Pro Chemnitz”, speaks at a demonstration in Chemnitz in August 2019. EPA-EFE

They have not completely shaken up the political situation in Saxony, but they have certainly changed it. In the district council of Görlitz, the AfD and the Free Saxons together have more than 38 percent, in the city council of Heidenau they have almost 40 percent. In Schwarzenberg, the AfD and an alliance with which the Free Saxons cooperate received 44 percent, and in the city council of Bautzen they received almost 46 percent of the votes.

The city and municipal councils have not yet met. But it is foreseeable that the Free Saxons will change the work and atmosphere in these committees. They do not want to engage in local politics in the true sense of the word. Their representatives openly admit this.

For example, party leader Martin Kohlmann said in a New Year’s address on the election year: “We take part in elections because the positions that can be reached there give us access to information that we would not otherwise get.” With this information – for example on the reception of refugees or the promotion of left-wing cultural centers – the Free Saxons can then create a mood on Telegram.

They also want to cause disruption and receive warnings to order, so that they can portray themselves as victims of the “old parties,” says observer Nattke. But they also want to gain experience for the time after the end of democracy, which they long for.

Even then, says Kohlmann, people will still be needed who are familiar with the administration of a city: “We need to have people in every district and in every city who are familiar with municipal budget regulations, who are familiar with road construction projects, because that will be a problem again later.”

Sea of ​​green and white flags at Monday demonstrations

The Free Saxons are very open about their desire to abolish democracy. Despite this, they have managed to have their flags seen at countless demonstrations, whose participants do not always share this goal. A particularly prominent example was a demonstration in January led by right-wing extremists from Free Saxons, Heimat and III. Weg – another small right-wing extremist party.

The rally was registered as part of a nationwide week of action against the abolition of agricultural subsidies. Among the approximately 10,000 participants, there were probably many who thought they were at a farmers’ protest.

Every Monday, the Free Saxons’ Telegram channel resembles a sea of ​​green and white flags. The party then posts videos of demonstrations in Saxon cities such as Altenburg, Bautzen, Chemnitz, Görlitz and Zittau. Although the Free Saxons often do not register these rallies themselves, they give the impression on Telegram of a green and white wave of protests sweeping through the country. Many of these demos emerged from the supposed walks during the Corona pandemic. Some lateral thinkers were already convinced right-wing extremists back then, others are now. Still others may only fear further rising prices and a war and do not know what the green and white flags are all about – or they do not care. Especially since the flag of the Free Saxons differs from the innocuous Saxon flag only in that it has the coat of arms of the Kingdom of Saxony on it.

Plea for a class-based voting system

It is difficult to say whether the Free Saxons really dream of a monarchy or whether they just want to attract attention with this bizarre demand. Party leader Kohlmann has at least repeatedly argued for a kind of estate voting system like in a constitutional monarchy: the votes of some people should count more than those of others. That would not be compatible with the Basic Law.

A look at their cadres also shows that the Free Saxons are not a bunch of harmless cranks, as terms like “Säxit” and “Kingdom” might lead you to believe. Kohlmann himself has been fined twice for incitement. Lutz Giesen, who has been elected to the district council of Central Saxony, has at least 15 previous convictions for, among other things, the use of anti-constitutional symbols and bodily harm.

Rico Knobloch, who unsuccessfully ran for the Dresden-Neustadt district council, was sentenced to more than five years in prison for attempted murder as a member of the right-wing extremist group Freital, which he has already served.

This goes too far even for the AfD, which is considered to be firmly right-wing extremist in Saxony. AfD politician Dietz stresses that he stands “fully on the basis of the Basic Law”. The Free Saxons, on the other hand, continue to rely on the AfD and its voters – knowing that they will not make it into the state parliament on their own. Tactical voting behavior is the only way in the autumn – even if the “national conservative-patriotic forces” vote more “from the heart” and are more difficult to convince of tactical election maneuvers than the “devious people” in the Left and CDU, the Free Saxons spread on Telegram.