An expert report is not a judicial sentence and this was just made by the fourth section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) after weeks It has been tried to extend the shadow of a judicial stoppage about the works for the future macroterminal of containers of the port of Valencia,

The Court has rejected to suspend the agreement of the Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Valencia in December 2022, which approves the construction project of the container dock of the northern expansion of the port of Valencia. An action that in fact already It was awarded a few months ago for an amount of 592 million euros and whose works are underway.

The magistrates have thus dismissed the request submitted on January 27 by the organization ACCIÓN ECOLOGISTA AGRÓthat opposes the expansion of the largest port of Spain in container traffic and that had presented an expert opinion that considered that the Environmental Impact Declaration should be re -processed after years of strips and loosen between the administrations themselves and the different political parties.

In its car, the Chamber understands that the petition is based exclusively on an expert opinion, which the demanded administration is reached and that it must be valued by the court “once the clarifications have already been made, in contrast to the other elements of evidence.”

The arguments

As stated, the assessment of that expert opinion “will have to undertake later”, but “in terms of relevance or not of the precautionary suspension little or rather nothing illustrates the room, while it is about background issues.” The court recalls that the matter presents an “unquestionable complexity”, as demonstrates by the economic amount of the works, with An execution base budget of more than 660 million euros.

Likewise, the fourth section of the Contentious Chamber ensures that the precautionary claim “does not address the weighting of conflict interests” and that this assessment “could lead to the satisfaction of the precautionary measure, before” the size of the port work of expansion of one of the most important ports of the Mediterranean Sea. “

The magistrates highlight the economic consequences that an eventual precautionary suspension of the project would entail and that are collected in detail in a technical report signed by the public domain head of the Port Authority of Valencia.