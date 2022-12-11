Inhabitants of the municipalities Milpa Alta and Xochimilco they lifted the blockades that they maintained on roads and the free highway to Oaxtepec after a meeting with the Secretary of Government, Marti Batresin which they reached an agreement.

The Government of Mexico City confirmed that it will cancel the Sanitation works of the Caltongo canalin Xochimilco, for which the inhabitants of San Gregorio, Atlapulco who maintained the blockade agreed to release the roads that had been closed since Thursday, December 1.

By the time he Mexico City Water System (SACMEX) the removal of the pipe for the sanitation works of the Caltongo canal and the section that goes from the San Gregorio sports center to Urrutia street begins, the inhabitants of said area agree to free the roads that are blocked.

Likewise, the capital authorities informed that they will suspend the works of the collector San Pedro Atocpan until the work tables are carried out that allow a joint decision on the drainage works to control the runoff of sewage that need attention.

We recommend you read:

In the case of San Pedro Atocpan, it was made clear with the inhabitants of Milpa Alta that the conservation land will not be affected, the social property of ejidos and communities in the southern area of ​​the capital will be strictly respected, and the Land Management programs will be restructured. and the mechanisms of social participation”, explained Batres Guadarrama in a video broadcast on his social networks.

In the case of the Xochimilco mayor’s officespecified that, the works that cross San Gregorio de Atlapulco, will be redesigned in such a way that the objective of helping the towns in the problems related to the drainage and sanitation of the canals of the region is achieved.

In addition, it was agreed to hold working groups between the capital’s government and inhabitants to carry out the necessary works for the community of said demarcations.