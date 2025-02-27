New steps in Amazon Web Services data centers in Aragon. The General Directorate of Energy and Mines of the Department of Economy of the Aragonese Government has granted the Prior and construction administrative authorization of the installation LSAT 220 kV DC Food AWS Data Center The Spartal II (Spartal-Set Cierzo).

This energy installation includes the 220 kV double circuit underground line In order to supply the new Data Center, located in the Industrial Polygon El Espartal II, in the Burgo de Ebro, in the province of Zaragoza.

The investment of this infrastructure is encrypted in 2,571,493.54 euros And, as stated in the documentation, it will have a length of 1,727 meters for circuit 1 and 1,679 meters in the case of circuit 2, in addition to the conductors for sections I and II.

This energy infrastructure may not be used for other uses other than those indicated in the project, unless prior request and express authorization. In addition, the works must be carried out according to the project presented, with the variations presented and authorized in the event that they occur.

After completing the works, the exploitation authorization must be requested from the Provincial Service for what must be provided by the work management certificate and the official visa, together with the technical documentation that proves compliance with the established technical requirements. The deadline for the implementation of the infrastructure is 18 monthsalthough your authorization may be requested.

In addition, it is established that the facilities will be dismantled at the end of the useful life and the obligation to restore the occupied space and maintain the facilities in the due state of conservation and operation is fixed.

However, given this resolution, with which the administrative route is not ended, Alcarzada appeal can be filed before the Ministry of Economy, within one month.

Background

The project for this infrastructure already was submitted to public information In January 2024 and there were no allegations. In parallel, technical conditioned was requested from different affected entities. For example, the City Council of El Burgo de Ebro did not respond, while Red Eléctrica de España pointed out the need for work to be supervised by entity’s personnel. Nor was any digital networks from edistribution.

From Adif, constructive details were pointed to correct and from the Ministry of Transportation the compatibility of this network was indicated with the roads of the area, among other entities involved in the process.

For his part, Saica opposed, on February 1, 2024, to the layout through which this infrastructure must pass by invading plots of his property, in addition to requesting the displacement of the line to some adjacent lands. Given this situation, the promoter sent a separata with the modification of the layout, which finally received conformity on May 13 of last year.