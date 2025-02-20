As part of its commitment to a more sustainable and circular business model, Primark is conducting free repair workshops in several of its stores in Spain and expanding its textile collection program. These initiatives aim to help customers prolong the shelf life of their garments, reduce textile waste and contribute to a more circular fashion economy.

Primark repair workshops will teach essential sewing skills, such as changing buttons, fixing zippers and adding pockets. No previous experience is required, and participants will receive a sewing kit, a brochure with repair instructions and a reusable bag to continue practicing at home. These workshops seek to inspire and train customers to repair and customize their clothes instead of discarding it.

After a successful pilot program in several European markets, Primark has already organized more than 400 repair workshops in France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland, offering more than 7,000 free places to customers and employees.

The repair workshops are held in cities such as Madrid, Malaga, Zaragoza or Barcelona and this year will extend to other stores in A Coruña, Bilbao, Madrid, Sant Cugat, Seville and Valencia. For those who cannot attend, Primark has also developed a series of online sewing tutorials, available on the Love It For Longer page and on the brand’s social networks.









Together with the repair workshops, the Primark textile collection program will be available in Spain this spring, after its successful implementation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands. Customers can deposit clothing, footwear, accessories and textiles for the home, regardless of the brand or the state, at the collection points enabled in Primark stores. Through its collaboration with Yellow Octopus, the company guarantees that these articles are reused or recycled. All the benefits of the program will be donated to UNICEF, to help improve access to education, health care and drinking water, as well as to support humanitarian emergencies for children at risk.

Carlos Inacio, general director of Primark Iberia, said: «In Primark, we are committed to making fashion more sustainable helping our clients to prolong the useful life of their garments. Through initiatives such as our repair workshops and the textile collection program, we take steps towards a more circular approach to fashion. We believe that small changes, such as learning to fix a garment or recycle textiles in a responsible way, can make a big difference in waste reduction and the construction of a more sustainable future ».

These initiatives are part of Primark Cares, the Global Sustainability Strategy of the Company. Currently, 66 % of Primark’s clothing is made of recycled or more sustainable materials, with the aim of reaching 100 % in 2030. In addition, Primark has pledged to improve the durability of its garments by 2025 and has introduced A durability framework, developed in collaboration with the Hubbub environmental organization and the Design School of the University of Leeds. It has also created a circular product standard, forming equipment and suppliers to incorporate circular design principles in its processes.