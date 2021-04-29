Member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences Ibrahim Al-Jarwan said that the “Penthouse of the Thuraya” season began in the Emirates and the Arab Gulf region on April 28, and will continue until next June 7, and it is one of the seasons of the year, which is characterized by air surprises such as heat, rain, wind and dust..

He mentioned that with the nacelle season, the air temperature rises, the dry weather prevails, the low humidity and the activity of the northern winds, and the summer winds start to become active and dust waves are formed..

Al-Jarwan added that the nacelle is the disappearance of the Pleiades star cluster, due to its approach to the sun during this period of the year, which is one of the most famous climatic periods for observers of climatic conditions in the Arabian Peninsula..

He pointed out that the star of the Pleiades begins to hide behind the red of the setting sun on the western horizon today, and a period of about forty days remains, until the dawn of June 7 appears on the eastern side, and by nacelle the absence of the star of the Pleiades from the west, immediately after sunset, and it is said to him:».

The nacelle season is considered one of the important seasons for Arabs in the Arabian Peninsula. It is an interval stage between the onset of the heat, which is summer, and the intensity of the heat or extreme heat, when the summer arm dominates the climate system.

He indicated that the “penthouse of the chandeliers” falls within 3 of the moon houses; They are: “The two conditions, the two conditions,” and the duration of each of them is 13 days, so the total is 39 days.

Coinciding with the (nace) season, there are air disturbances called (al-yolat), or the sunset of the Pleiades, as the people of the region know them, and they are spring air disturbances characterized by strength and surprise.

He pointed out that there is a frontal collision between the warm, humid and cold fronts over the Arabian Peninsula or between the arms of spring and summer, as each of them is trying to control the climate system, causing a ritual disturbance, the Indian seasonal depression reaches and the Siberian high is retreating..





