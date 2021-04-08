Second Sight, the cult classic psychokinetic thriller from TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design, has re-appeared on Steam after an eight-year absence.

First released 2004, Second Sight casts players as a parapsychology researcher who wakes in a mysterious medical facility with no memory of his past. On the upside, he’s now imbued with a steadily expanding arsenal of psychic powers – including telekinesis, projection, and possession – which prove particularly useful as players stealth and shoot their way toward the truth.

“A key ingredient in [Second Sight’s] success is its engaging concept, which comes layered with a satisfying narrative structure and credible characters, “wrote Eurogamer in its 8/10 review back in 2004.” Factor in Free Radical’s trademark attention to detail and instantly gratifying controls and it’s a game you can ‘t help but be drawn to. “

Second Sight – Intro Movie.

Second Sight, which was initially released by Codemasters, disappeared from Steam toward the end of 2012. However, THQ Nordic snaffled up the rights as part of its ceaseless IP hoovering back in 2018, and its reemergence on Steam is the publisher’s doing.

There’s no suggestion that the re-release is anything more than the version previously available on Steam, but those eager for a bit of an old-school psychokinetic treat can now purchase Second Sight for an entirely reasonable £ 7.99.