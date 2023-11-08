Free Radicalthe team behind the classic TimeSplittersSoon could close: According to members of the firm, Embracer Group is considering this latest cut as part of its extensive restructuring in recent months.

As reported in September, Embracer seems to want to close or sell other teams in the near future, and there is a real possibility that the English studio, originally founded in 1999, will be next on the list.

The closure could be avoided if some company were to express an interest in purchasing Free Radical, but on LinkedIn several developers from the team have already begun to publish ads to find a new job.