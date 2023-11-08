Free Radicalthe team behind the classic TimeSplittersSoon could close: According to members of the firm, Embracer Group is considering this latest cut as part of its extensive restructuring in recent months.
As reported in September, Embracer seems to want to close or sell other teams in the near future, and there is a real possibility that the English studio, originally founded in 1999, will be next on the list.
The closure could be avoided if some company were to express an interest in purchasing Free Radical, but on LinkedIn several developers from the team have already begun to publish ads to find a new job.
A long story
As mentioned, the Free Radical studio was founded in 1999 and created the TimeSplitters series, but following the failure of Haze and the cancellation of Star Wars: Battlefront it ended up bankrupt in 2008.
Crytek recovered part of the team to put it to work on the Crysis, Warface and Ryse: Son of Rome series, after which in 2014 the team was acquired by Deep Silver to become Dambuster Studios, which as we know recently created the excellent Dead Island 2.
Plaion and Embracer announced in 2021 the birth of a new Free Radical with its original founders, Steve Ellis and David Doak, to entrust it with the return of TimeSplitters.
