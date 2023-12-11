It's official: Free Radical today has closed its doors: the historic team of TimeSplitters was dismantled by Embracer Group, as confirmed by posts on social media by various members of the studio.

In recent days we reported that Free Radical could close at the hands of Embracer, as part of the heavy restructuring of the group, and unfortunately in the end things went exactly like this.

“My last day of work at Free Radical Design is much different than I imagined,” wrote senior tech artist Adam Kiraly. “I haven't processed it yet, but I handed in the keys and left the offices for the last time.” Then he added a sad quote: “It's time to split.”