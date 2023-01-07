Ecological crisis and public transport: the unresolved issue of fares

The aspiring secretaries of the Democratic Party discuss everything, from the date of the congress to the possibility of expanding participation through online voting, but very little is said about programmatic platforms. Instead, it would be appropriate to clarify ideas, perhaps starting with fundamental questions such as the ecological transition and sustainable mobility. Yes, because two very important center-left mayors such as Beppe Sala (Milan) and Antonio Decaro (Bari) express diametrically opposed orientations on the management of public transport. With many greetings to the good intentions of Decaro, who hoped that other mayors would imitate his choice.

It will certainly not be followed by Milan, given that Sala has already marked as “demagogic” the announcement of the colleague, ready to offer season tickets to the people of Bari “almost free”or by cutting the tariff from 250 to 20 euros per year. The Milanese mayor also defined the choice of his colleague as “a huge mistake”, adding that “it would mean taking a step back in the development of public transport and bringing many Municipalities to collapse. But why do we have to be so demagogic?”. Sala is a man of numbers and from Palazzo Marino they explain how the problem of Milanese transport is linked to the cut of 27.2 million euros decided by the Lombardy Region, hence the need to run for cover.

Therefore, as announced some time ago, the prices of public transport in Milan will increase from Monday 9 January. Upon returning after the end-of-year holidays, students and workers will find the classic ticket priced up from 2 to 2.20 euros, while the 72-hour ticket will increase by one euro and the carnet by 1.50. A much contested decision, also because in the meantime the tariff of Area C remains unchanged, the ticket that allows you to enter the center with your own car for only 5 euros. Moreover, Sala has spent a lot of time in the first person on ecological transitiona councilor’s delegation that he kept for himself, and all the more striking is such a clear break with Decaro, who is also the national president of Anci (National Association of Italian Municipalities).

Of course, Sala is not a member of the Democratic Party, but the Dems are the majority shareholder of his council, and the councilor for transport is part of it Ariadne Cense. Just one of his posts on the subject rekindles the controversy: “I’ve been reading for two days that the Mayor of Bari will lower bus passes to 20 euros. It’s not really like that, it was told badly, and a very important piece was also lost. Let me explain. Subscriptions for 20 euros there will be only 20,000; the Municipality will purchase them at full price from the company that manages the service and will resell them at that price to the first who manage to request them (…) For this reason, our Mayor spoke of demagoguery towards the somewhat fanciful story that is filmed these days”. Then there are several comparisons with the discounts and free admissions applied in Milan, where subscriptions will remain unchangedbut it should not be forgotten that it is a city with over one million and 300,000 inhabitants: in Bari there are just 316,000, therefore those 20,000 season tickets at popular rate they are not exactly a trifle, but 6.3% of the total.

Public transport: the panorama of fares in Italy and abroad

Not only that: cutting public transport tickets is an increasingly widespread and economically sustainable strategy at all latitudes. This is demonstrated, as a last case, by the experimentation of last summer in Germanywhere season tickets for moving around the country by bus, train, tram and metro have been reduced to just 9 euros: total journeys have increased by 56% and 10% of journeys are made by public transport instead of by car, has resulted lower emissions for about 600,000 tons of CO2 per month.

“The 9 euro Fahrticket” it is not an isolated case. In Luxembourg you can travel for free since 2020. In Austria has been in force since last year “Climate Ticket”: with 1,095 euros a year, or 3 euros a day, you get a card that allows you to travel on the entire public and private transport network. In Spainafter the three months of free regional rail transport experienced from last October to December 31st, from February 1st the socialist government of Pedro Sanchez will also extend the fare to buses that connect the various cities of the country: every citizen will be entitled to 16 free trips, with the limit of one return trip per day. Same political side, but different orientations on mobility.

And to think that already about ten years ago the then Milanese transport councilor Pierfrancesco Maran (Pd) had undertaken to study the experimentation of free means that Federico Pizzarotti (at that time of the M5S) had fielded in Parma. Not only did it not go through, but today the ducal mayor is Michael War (Italia in Comune, Pizzarotti’s new party) and the ticket rises from 1.50 to 1.60 euros. The same happens to Ferrara (+0.20) ea Foggia (+0.10 euros), governed respectively by the League and by a prefectural commissioner. In the Rome by Roberto Gualtieri (Pd) several free days have been promoted for buses and the metro, even at Christmas, but the increases will start next summer: tickets from 1.50 to 2 euros, monthly passes from 35 to 46.70 euros and annual passes from 250 to 350 euros. In the Genoa by Marco Bucci (centre-right), vertical systems – i.e. lifts, funiculars and rack railways – will remain free throughout 2023 without time limits, while the underground will remain free in two daily slots: from 10 to 16 and from 20 to 22. A BresciaDel Bono (Pd) has decided not to raise prices.

In short, a decidedly very varied panorama, even among administrations of the same political color. In announcing that Bari would be “a forerunner”, Decaro had also quoted Reggio Calabria (governed by the centre-left) as a city ready to adopt a similar transport policy. Who will be right? As always, the voters will decide it… but also the data on pollution.

