Brazil embraces, step by step, but at an increasingly faster pace, an idea that a decade ago was considered utopian or, at most, a youthful daze: the so-called zero fare, free public buses. Almost 90 Brazilian cities have implemented a groundbreaking measure that is already a reality in two tiny European countries, the pioneering Luxembourg and Malta. Even New York has signed up, although for now on an experimental basis, and São Paulo, with 12 million inhabitants, is analyzing the pros and cons. But a taboo has been broken. The zero rate has already been applied throughout Brazil on three notable occasions: the second round of the 2022 presidential elections and, on the occasion of the national exam to enter the University (Enem), last Sunday and this one. Mayors are betting on free buses as a recipe to attract more users to public transportation, take cars off the streets, stimulate the economy and reduce emissions to do less damage to the environment.

Although the pioneering experience in Brazil dates back to 1994 (Monte Carmelo, in the state of Minas Gerais, 48,000 inhabitants), the list of cities with zero tariffs was gradually expanded. But the speed at which new municipalities are embracing the idea in recent times draws attention even to specialists: “The pace has accelerated so much in 2023 that I myself am surprised, things are changing very quickly,” he says. phone Daniel Santini, who investigates the right to mobility.

Saving the walk, the heat or the rain and almost five reais each way (which is equivalent to a euro or a dollar) are big words for the budget of millions of Brazilians. For many, the inability to pay the ticket prevents them from looking for work, studying or going to the doctor.

The most recent addition to that list, which already has 87 municipalities, is São Caetano do Sul (160,000 inhabitants, in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo), where buses have been free for everyone since last November 1. In the first week, users doubled, from 25,000 to 50,000, but there are still many people who have not tried it.

The interior of one of the zero-rate buses of São Caetano do Sul. Lela Beltrao

The hairdresser Lidiany Gomes, 37, waited expectantly this Thursday at morning rush hour for the arrival of the bus that would take her to work. “Today is going to be the first time. From here to work I usually walk, it’s about 15 minutes,” she explains at the stop. The person who told her about the zero rate was the waitress at the cafe where she usually stops on her way to the salon. When she is asked about the money she will save, she seems skeptical. She wants to make sure to confirm that what she has been told is true and that it will last, not just a test. The São Caetano buses still have the typical turnstile in this country, but the person who collected the ticket or made sure you paid at the machine has disappeared.

The price of public transportation is a sensitive issue in Brazil, as was demonstrated in 2013. The announcement that the fare would rise by 20 cents in São Paulo, the most populated city in the country, sparked protests that had two effects: they popularized the demand for free transportation. under the slogan “passe livre” and capitalized on a deep anger with the political class that led to the largest marches in Brazilian history and gave rise to a seismic movement in politics that expelled President Dilma Rousseff from power and promoted Jair Bolsonaro, a ultra deputy with an anti-system speech. After that upheaval, politicians think long and hard before raising transportation rates, which are free for various groups: older people, students, pregnant women and the disabled.

The municipal vehicles of São Caetano do Sul carry an illuminated sign that clearly says Tarifa Zero. Users have also noticed the change in their pockets and in their travel because the vehicles are much fuller than before during rush hour, some even crowded despite the fact that the fleet has expanded. There is a paradox that the city’s main employer is the automobile company General Motors.

In Maricá, the city that receives the most royalties of oil, pays the municipal bus bill with money from black gold, others with a fund contributed by companies that save on transportation vouchers for their employees and those that have healthy accounts, with the budget…

A woman signals to stop a zero-fare bus in São Caetano do Sul. Lela Beltrao

Mobility expert Santini explains that public transport networks in Brazil are collapsing. São Paulo is a good example. “In 2013 it had 3 billion annual passengers and has lost 1 billion since then. “The pandemic accelerated a decline that came before.” The flight of users is an evil in countless cities. And it drags them into a vicious circle: users decrease, so they raise the price of the ticket or reduce the service and that scares away more travelers, explains Santini.

He says that Teresina, the capital of the state of Piaiuí, was left without public transportation for a season. For the service to be viable requires achieving a very fine balance. That is the scenario that is driving mayors to adopt the zero tariff. The municipal elections in a year’s time also encourage them to bring joy to the electorate. “The zero tariff is a measure with enormous approval. And, once it has been implemented, it is rare for it to be reversed,” according to the mobility researcher.

The benefits are multiple, as the mayor of Vargem Grande Paulista, Josué Ramos, stressed to BBC Brazil: “It is a much bigger issue than mobility. As soon as I implemented the zero tariff, spending on commerce, tax collection… And even the health issue increased. 30% of people missed medical appointments because they did not have the money to get to the consultation,” said the councilor, who stressed that any debate on free treatment must take into account all these indirect advantages.

But, to combat road congestion, pollution, traffic accidents and climate change, “just the zero tariff is not enough,” warns the expert: “We need a modal change, more people on foot, by bus or by bicycle and “less people in cars.” He notes that the economic impact of the measure still needs to be better investigated.

A passenger gets on a zero-fare bus. Lela Beltrao

Back at the São Caetano do Sul stop, Lucas Alexander, 17, is delighted with how much he saves every day on the way to his job in a cabinet shop. “It was the boss who warned me. “I would like to save to buy a car when I get my license.” And does he already know which one he wants? “Yes, a Mitsubishi Lancer,” he says, smiling. He, like the hairdresser, and like many others waiting for the bus come from other municipalities. Therefore, getting to work involves taking several means of transportation every day, with their corresponding fares and a lot, a lot of time. Round trip. For this reason, those interviewed point out that the measure should also be extended to intercity buses.