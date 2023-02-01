We are already in February 2023, and that implies that several video game companies are going to reveal what titles they are going to be giving away to users who are paying for their subscription services. One of those who already confirmed this was herself Xbox with two independent games, and now, PlayStation reveals the available titles of the month on his blog.

starting next February 7th and until the first Tuesday of March, users will be able to download for free Evil Dead: The Game, Olliolli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Mass Effect Definitive Edition. It is worth mentioning that they can be downloaded for either consoles ps4 either PS5they can be played in both, there are no exceptions.

However, in PS5 can be downloaded with the new generation improvements, only the Mafia remaster does not have this treatment, so you can only play the version of ps4. However, all the others have improved versions, so users of the current console will be able to play them without problems.

Users who have just signed up these days or who have not yet downloaded the January games can still do so, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 Y Axiom Verge 2. Which can be downloaded from now until the February 6thonce said period passes, they will no longer be able to acquire them.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: They are undoubtedly good games, so it might be worth paying for the membership at the essentials level, yes, several users may have had them in their bookstores for months.