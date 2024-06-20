Get the American citizenship It is one of the objectives of many immigrants who often encounter difficulties to pay the costs of the procedure. For this reason, the Immigration and Citizenship Service of USA (USCIS) has a fee waiver program for certain citizens.

With the aim of helping low-income people in the process of the procedure, the USCIS allows immigrants who meet the following requirements to apply to the program:

You, your spouse, your child, your parents (if you are under 21 or disabled), or your sibling (if you and your sibling are under 21) you live with currently receive a means-tested benefit ( Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, among others)

Your household income is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines at the time you apply

You are experiencing financial difficulties, including difficulties resulting from unexpected medical bills or emergencies, that prevent you from paying the filing fee

The extreme financial difficulties that apply to the benefit are displayed on the agency’s official websiteand to prove that you are in such a situation you must present evidence, such as bank statements, pay stubs or proof of unemployment, utility bills, among others.

You can apply for the fee waiver program if you meet certain requirements.

How to Apply for the Free US Citizenship Program

In the event that you are eligible for the Fee Waver program and wish to apply, you must complete the most current version of Form I-912, Application for Fee Waiverand request a letter from the agency that provides you public assistance, if you have one.

Next, you must send the completed form along with the letter and the N-400 citizenship application. The other alternative offered by the USCIS to apply to the program is sending a letter requesting a fee waiver and providing all necessary information and supporting evidence to establish your eligibility, according to one of the three categories mentioned above.