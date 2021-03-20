Thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers and other cities to protest against the current power system in the country. The Hirak protest movement, which caused the downfall of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019, has resumed its weekly demonstrations despite restrictions due to the pandemic. Although the claims have been reactivated, there are discrepancies about their objectives.

The Hirak democratic movement, responsible for the rebellion against former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019, maintains its pressure in the streets to achieve a profound change in the power system that has governed Algeria since independence from France in 1962.

This March 19, precisely when the 59th anniversary of the ceasefire that marked the end of the war of emancipation with France, thousands of people mobilized through Algiers under various slogans, although with two outstanding ones: free press and independent justice.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Algeria 146th out of 180 countries in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, a drop of 27 places since 2015.

Last week, several journalists were attacked in the demonstrations and the authorities of the country have threatened to permanently withdraw the accreditations of media such as FRANCE 24.

For this reason, one of the banners of the marches this Friday read “freedom means expressing myself as I want and not as you want.”

A woman holds a sign reading “Free and Democratic Algeria” during protests in Algiers, on March 19, 2021. © Ramzi Boudina / Reuters

For Ali, a retired teacher in his 60s, “nothing justifies attacking a journalist or anyone else.” The man assured the AFP agency that he wants “a free, professional and above all objective and impartial press.”

The second major axis of the protest was the request for an “independent judiciary” to deal with complaints of corruption and abuses by the authorities.

Rejection of repression and early elections

Although the social protest seems tolerated by the authorities, the UN Human Rights body has denounced the government offensive against the protesters, with hundreds of arrests. While from the security forces checkpoints they have carried out maneuvers to prevent people from reaching the concentration points.

“March 19, 1962: ceasefire; March 19, 2021: end of repression,” remarked one of the posters this Friday, drawing the parallel with the anniversary of the end of the war of independence with France.

The protesters also rejected the call for early legislative elections ordered by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for June 12, a maneuver that seeks to alleviate the economic and political crisis.

Protesters hold signs reading “The people want a civil state, not a military state” (in English) and “The revolution is on the march” (in Arabic) during protests in Algiers on March 19, 2021. © Ramzi Boudina / Reuters

“There are no elections with the mafia” and “return power to the people” were some of the cries that prevailed among the protesters to repudiate the ruling ruling class.

According to local media, despite the bad weather, the protests were replicated in other cities of the country, beyond the capital.

The Hirak movement is reactivated, but it does not escape some questions

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, street protests in Algeria were forced to stop, which represented a virtual relief for the authorities. But since the second anniversary of the start of the 2019 demonstrations that led to Bouteflika’s resignation in February, the Hirak movement has been reactivated, defying health restrictions.

However, its strength has not escaped the cracks typical of the passage of time and different views on its objectives. Abdenour Ait Said and Mohamed Chabti shared the streets in 2019 to demand the departure of Bouteflika and to protest against the ruling elite. Today they differ on the need to continue in this fight with marches.

Abdenour Ait Said gestures in front of the Algerian police during protests in Algiers on March 2, 2021. © Ramzi Boudina / Reuters

Ait Said, a 22-year-old biology student, remains at the forefront of the mobilizations and considers that the “demands” and “objectives” of the Hirak “have not yet been met.” As he told Reuters, for him, the ultimate goal is to dismantle the power scheme entrenched in the country since independence from France in 1962 and make the Army abandon its political role.

For his part, Chabti, a 33-year-old teacher, represents those protesters who believe that the mission was accomplished when the Army forced Bouteflika to leave in April 2019 and several senior officials were imprisoned for corruption.

From his point of view, the demands for more profound changes represent an insult to the Army, an institution that he considers linked to the Algerian struggle to end colonial rule. “They criticize and demand changes, but they do not offer alternatives. They do not even have leadership to negotiate,” Chabti repudiated, in dialogue with Reuters.

After the departure of Bouteflika, the military promoted presidential elections at the end of 2019, which were classified as a farce by the protesters and gave the victory to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with a low turnout.

Tebboune has tried to negotiate with the Hirak movement, but those meetings have not been fruitful and promises of economic reform have not materialized. The president has denied that the Army fulfills a political role and has considered that some demands of the protests have been answered with the release of some detainees and plans to modify the institutions. Constitutional amendments presented as a response to Hirak were approved in a referendum, with a very poor turnout of 24%.

Khaled Drareni is a journalist who was arrested last year after covering the protests and was sentenced to two years in prison on charges such as inciting a meeting and threatening national unity, although he was released after eleven months thanks to an amnesty. For him, the Hirak movement still has a role to play.

“Hirak has liberated many things and has opened the way for freedoms and the expression of political opinions,” he told Reuters, although he remarked that “the state of freedoms in Algeria is very bad” and stressed that “we must continue our fight for Press freedom”.

Despite the disagreements, the protest movement promises to remain in the streets and continue to disturb the Algerian political establishment.

With Reuters and AFP