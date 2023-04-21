If you should not be bothered by something in Assen, it is crocodiles. Yet such an animal temporarily halted free practice for the Superbike race in Assen.

As a Northerner you have probably been to Assen. The capital of Drenthe is as nice and down-to-earth as the rest of Drenthe. Typically a place where not much exciting happens and if you encounter wildlife it is often in the category ‘cow’. The category ‘crocodile’ seems a bit further. Nevertheless, the news reaches us that a crocodile has stopped the second Free Practice for the World Superbike race in Assen.

Crocodile on the track?

Fortunately, it soon becomes clear that there is no real crocodile infesting the Superbikes in Assen. It is driver Toprak Razgatlioglu who is suddenly accompanied by an inflatable crocodile. You know, one of those from the OHRA commercials. But then green. Fortunately, Razgatlioglu is not obstructed by the crocodile, but you still want no objects flying on the track for safety. The second free practice was therefore temporarily suspended to hunt crocodiles.

By the way, the crocodile came from the stands. What someone has to do with an inflatable crocodile in Assen on a day like today, we will leave in the middle, the fact is that the wind was more violent for rubber animals than probably thought. A special scene on our second most famous international circuit.

Free training

This free practice is therefore leading up to the WorldSBK race at Assen on Sunday. Álvaro Bautista eventually took the fastest time of the day with his Ducati, although as you know, not everything takes place during free practice. Dutchman Michael van der Mark took the sixth fastest time today.

