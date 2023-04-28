There is only one free practice this weekend. So even though you read everywhere about the results of the first free practice, you could also call it the last free practice. That’s because F1 is trialling a new sprint race format this weekend. This makes this single training session extra important. Anyone who runs into problems now will be hit extra hard. And bet there are drivers with problems.

It starts with both Mercedes drivers. Russell and Hamilton report that the brake pedal feels ‘long’. That is, the stopping power comes late. Hamilton also comes in for that. Mercedes’ problem is minor compared to Tsunoda’s problem. He spins and hits the wall with his right rear wheel.

Tsunoda with three wheels

As a result, he suffers a flat tire in which the rubber slowly rolls off the rim. De Vries’ Japanese team-mate crashed early in the lap, forcing him to run on three-and-a-half tires for almost an entire lap. The rim was also damaged in the collision. Tsunoda takes his car to the pits where the mechanics replace the broken wheel.

A spin for Tsunoda results in a tire puncture after contact with the wall 🫣 He heads back to the pits#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JZkvFzshxk — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

Gasley is on fire

Shortly afterwards, the problems are even bigger for Pierre Gasly. There is a problem with the engine causing plumes of smoke to come out the back. Soon after, the car catches fire. Gasly has to park his Alpine, after which a number of marshalls do their best to extinguish the car. Smoke pours out of the car from all sides, but eventually the fire is extinguished.

Gasly’s fire raises a red flag. During the Gasly fire, the Haas van Magnussen lost all fuel pressure. As a result, the car breaks up entering the first corner. Magnussen also has to park his car and is ready for this morning/afternoon session. The red flag lasts for about ten minutes with the clock not stopped. So valuable time is lost.

In the remaining half hour, Leclerc shoots through twice. He brakes too late, but stays clear of the wall. At the end of the session, practice for qualifying takes place. This makes lap times faster. In the end, the Red Bulls are fastest, just ahead of the Ferraris. Norris rounds out the top five. De Vries drives the sixth fastest time.

Free practice of the Azerbaijan GP in 2023

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Lando Norris

What time does F1 start in Baku?

Friday

Qualification (for the main race): 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturday

Sprint Shootout (sprint race qualifying): 10:30 am – 11:14 am

Sprint Race: 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 13:00 am