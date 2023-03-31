Free practice, Domenicali fixes the shot

Stefano’s statements have caused much discussion Sundays about the future of free practice. The president of Formula 1 has admitted that he would like to cancel the sessions on Friday and Saturday morning, which would please only the engineers but not the public, obtaining mixed reactions not only among the public but also among the drivers: for a George Russell who Said in favor of Domenicali’s proposal, there is a strongly opposed Max Verstappen.

Domenicali explains himself

Also in the light of the great controversies that arose after his statements, the former Ferrari team principal wanted to clarify his ideas better, making a partial about-face: “As always, you talk about an ant and it becomes an elephant. I just said I like sprints, I didn’t say anything new. On the other hand, we need to give rookies time to practice, so there must always be a balance. People come to watch the drivers and cars perform: the more time you give the teams and drivers to show off, the better for the show“, these are his words to the British of Sky Sports F1. “We respect the traditions and the old way of thinking about the Formula 1 weekend, but it would be wrong not to reflect“.

The double qualifications issue

In general, what is attributed to Domenicali and Liberty Media is an attempt to revolutionize Formula 1 in all its aspects, without taking into account the history and what this sport really is, i.e. the excellence of motoring, which evidently cannot be improvise or pursue going on the track without the necessary set-up tests. A dynamic, that of not taking history into account, which is also visible in the difficulties that iconic circuits have in renewing with Formula 1 (such as Monza, Monte-Carlo and Spa).

The latest gimmick from the top management would be to organize two qualifying sessions during the Sprint weekends, already in Baku, where the additional qualifying session would replace PL2 and determine the starting grid for the short race, while Friday qualifying would establish the grid for the real grand prix.