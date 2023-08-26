In the third session, held in the rain, several track exits and the best time for the Dutchman of Red Bull ahead of Mercedes and the Mexican. The reds don’t shine, Sainz 12th

– zandvoort (holland)

Max Verstappen has taken back the “scepter”. After leaving the platonic title of fastest on Friday to Lando Norris, the Dutchman of Red Bull went wild in Zandvoort in free practice 3 of the Dutch GP, characterized by very heavy rain that forced everyone to switch between wet tires extreme and intermediate during the session. Verstappen in the intermediate finale was the only one to lap under 1’22” (1’21″631) well ahead of George Russell (Mercedes) and teammate Sergio Perez, relegated to a clear second. Then there is Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

Verstappen is therefore very fast even in the wet and ready for the fight for pole at 3 pm, which in any case promises to be hard-fought if the opponents manage to exploit the possible wet/dry track conditions that often shuffle the cards in a few seconds. Of course, behind the Red Bull were above all Mercedes and McLaren, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the top positions for almost the entire session: in the end they finished seventh and tenth, with Valtteri Bottas eighth with Alfa Romeo and Charles Leclerc ninth with the Ferrari.

Even today the reds didn't seem to be in perfect condition, with the Monegasque making two long runs at the end of the finish straight in his fast attempts. Carlos Sainz finished with the 12th time. But it wasn't an easy session for anyone, with several red flags caused by track exits that spared no one, not even Verstappen who went onto the grass at the start.

track exits — The worst outings for Magnussen and Zhou, who had to reach the pits on foot. Debut for Liam Lawson with the AlphaTauri in place of the injured Ricciardo, who broke his left wrist: Lawson finished with the 18th fastest time and tried to accumulate as many laps as possible, spinning in the final stages (luckily for him he restarted after bumping the muzzle lightly on the barriers). At 15 the qualifying to define the starting grid.