The new service will replace Pokémon TGC Online and will allow the user to transfer all their cards, but with limitations.

Clearly, there are a thousand ways to enjoy the Pokémon franchise. And one of the oldest, apart from video games, has been through his letters. For this reason, many fans of the franchise have enjoyed this aspect of Pokémon both with real decks and with its digital variant in Pokémon TCG Online. However, the developer, Dire Wolf Digital, has thought about refocus your approach to Pokémon cards, which has resulted in Pokémon TCG Live, a free service that will also reach mobile phones.

As you can imagine, Pokémon TCG Live will retain the most basic features of the card game: deck building, strategy development and, of course, combat against other players, among other things. Nevertheless, this new service will encompass both lifelong players and to new users who are attracted for this game mode. Therefore, those who want to take their first steps in the world of Pokémon cards will find facilities to internalize all the concepts in due time, while the most assiduous players will be able to challenge yourself with new challenges.

Cards can be transferred from Pokémon TCG Online to TCG Live, but not all will be playable at launch.However, this new way of looking at the Pokémon TCG leads to the elimination of its previous version, so the classic Pokémon TCG Online will disappear with the release of Pokémon TCG Live. This does not mean that all users’ work is lost, as this new version of the card game will allow transfer all our letters from your departure day. But, as a remarkable counterpoint, many of them they will not be playable Until Future Updates: Cards prior to the Pokémon pack: Sun and Moon, as well as the X / Y series, and Black and White, will be transferable to the Pokémon TCG Live, but cannot be used in battles until further notice.

And this is not all, since there are also limitations for repeating letters. In this sense, players will only be able to transfer 4 copies of a single card, one copy of ACE SPEC and Prism Star type cards, and 59 copies of basic Energy cards. If the player has more replays of a card, they will not be able to transfer them to the Pokémon TCG Live, but you will be reimbursed with game credits so that they can be used in future purchases.

Therefore, the arrival of a new Pokémon card game service brings some aspects to be polished and details that, perhaps, annoy players who have accumulated a lot of cards. For the moment, no release date from Pokémon TCG Live, but it has been confirmed to land on PCs, mobiles and tablets, so we can take the deck of Pokémon cards everywhere.