The social demand and the economic interests are of such magnitude that no one doubts today in Brussels that the EU will have in force next June that Green Certificate that will facilitate internal mobility and that is called to be the lifeline of the tourism sector. But the negotiations between the European Commission, the States and the Parliament have not yet managed to reach an agreement. The universal gratuitousness of the PCR tests and the tests that would determine if a person has antibodies after having overcome the disease, which the latter institution requires, have become the main obstacle to overcome. Even greater than their rejection of quarantines and the complementary tests that some members of the Union reserve as a shield even when the traveler carries said certificate.

In what has been the first face-to-face meeting in Brussels of the General Affairs Council since last October, ministers and secretaries of State have analyzed this Tuesday the result of the first round of negotiations between the Portuguese presidency and the European Parliament. “Universal gratuity in Europe is not shared by at least three-quarters of the States, Spain among them,” confirmed Juan González-Barba, Secretary of State for the EU. The reason? The high bill that it would generate for their economies.

Much more if, as in the case of Spain, they receive millions of visitors for being a global reference in tourism. It is unaffordable to face the cost of the tests of the tourists that they need before leaving the country to return to their homes. “The financial burden right now would not allow the regulation to be approved in June, perhaps if we had more time.” Because vaccination is not widespread enough throughout the continent and PCR will still be the reference tests for many weeks to be able to travel. The Green Certificate facilitates non-essential travel if you are vaccinated, but also if you have a negative PCR or antibody test.

So the three-way negotiation tries to find a satisfactory compromise for all with several options on the table. All are still very open, from the possibility of establishing maximum acceptable tests to take as references both the average purchasing power of the country, such as the minimum wage or that the country of origin of the tourists bears the costs when performing these tests at the same time. arrival. “There are formulas to reach a compromise, I have no doubt that it will be approved so that it enters into force in June,” emphasized González-Barba.

This pass will coexist with the modification of the latest recommendation issued by the European Commission so that non-essential trips are opened to third countries. Today that negotiation is well advanced with the United States and Spain is confident that the same level of progress will be achieved with the United Kingdom. In all cases, with reciprocity. London now only authorizes travel to a number of countries, but will review the list every three weeks.

In relation to the veto on quarantines in destination countries that the European Parliament also imposes to authorize the Digital Green Certificate, the EU Secretary of State has stated that “for this matter it will be easier to find a solution.” Here other options would be being evaluated, such as those restricted to a series of specific cases or the fortuitous evolution of the pandemic.

Because here there is unanimity in reference to that mechanism that has been called ’emergency brake’ and that, originally proposed for third countries, would also be feasible to apply within the EU. An emergency withdrawal “if the situation worsens rapidly” or if disturbing variants are detected on which vaccines could lose effectiveness.