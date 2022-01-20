The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain announced the allocation of a PCR examination tent for school students and their families, and a tent for support workers, in the “Umm Al-Thoob” industrial area, starting today.

The work starts from nine in the morning and continues until nine in the evening. The allocation of the two tents aims to increase the capacity for the number of daily swabs, and facilitate the conduct of examinations. The examination will be free for students under 18 years of age, while examinations for other categories will continue at nominal prices.



