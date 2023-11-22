At the end of the third quarter, the treasury received 406.8 billion rubles in gratuitous payments – 11.7 times more than the amount included in the forecast for 2023 (34.8 billion). These revenues were also six times higher than last year’s figure (64.5 billion). Such data are presented in the report of the Accounts Chamber (CA) on the execution of the federal budget for the nine months of 2023 (Izvestia studied it).

“The budget actually received a number of payments that were not previously taken into account in the law on the federal budget for 2023. These are mainly returns of a number of previously provided funds, including during the pandemic, and other one-time gratuitous payments,” the press service of the Ministry of Finance told Izvestia.

According to the joint venture’s report, the increase in the volume of gratuitous payments is primarily associated with an increase in income from organizations returning the balances of last year’s subsidies. Thus, companies voluntarily transferred 158 billion to the treasury – of which 109 billion came from the Circle of Good Foundation.

Another major source of revenue comes from the sale of assets by foreign companies. The joint venture notes that voluntary contributions from businesses leaving the Russian Federation amounted to 65.8 billion.

“The sharp increase in income from the sale of assets by foreign businesses is due to the fact that these gratuitous receipts from de jure voluntary have already become de facto mandatory. This forces investors to make transactions and exit the Russian market as soon as possible. Foreign media estimated the number of foreign companies that plan to leave in 2023 at approximately 2 thousand,” explained Freedom Finance Global leading analyst Natalya Milchakova.

According to Vladimir Saskov, an expert at the Institute of Economics and Social Sciences of the Higher School of Economics, gratuitous revenues will help reduce the overall budget deficit.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Balance and well-being: gratuitous payments to the budget exceeded the plan 12 times