Increased adoption of zero fares is related to a “serious crisis in public transport”, says USP researcher

The end of ticket charges in urban public transport has advanced in Brazilian cities: 2023 is already the year in which more municipalities in the country adopted the so-called full free pass, that is, one that covers the entire transport system during all days of the week. week; There are 22 municipalities that decided to join the zero-tariff system.

The year 2021 was the second in terms of the most adhesions: 15 municipalities. The data comes from researcher Daniel Santini at FAU (Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism) at USP (University of São Paulo), who studies public mobility policies, management systems and public transport subsidy models.

In total, the country currently has 84 cities with a free pass on the transport system every day of the week, most of them in the State of São Paulo (24), followed by Minas Gerais (23), Paraná (10), and Rio de Janeiro (9). The municipalities with the largest population that adopted the zero tariff are Caucaia (CE), with 355 thousand inhabitants; followed by Maricá (RJ), with 197 thousand; Ibirité (MG), with 170 thousand, Paranaguá (PR), with 145 thousand; and Balneário Camburiú (SC), with 139 thousand.

“In recent years, 2023 is the year with the most new zero-tariff experiences. It has a very rapid growth trend and an evolution that attracts a lot of attention”, highlights Santini. “The reasons for an increase in the adoption of zero tariffs in 2023 are very similar to recent years. This is related to a serious crisis in public transport across the country”.

Book author Free Pass: the Possibilities of Zero Fare against the Dystopia of Uberization, the researcher cites the example of the city of São Paulo which, from 2013 to 2022, lost 1 billion passengers on buses. He explains that, with the reduction in the number of people transported, it becomes more difficult to maintain a financial balance based on income from the turnstile. The situation is a vicious circle. To maintain the same revenue with fewer passengers, it is necessary to increase the ticket price; the fare increase, however, reduces the number of passengers.

“We have a horizon that is very worrying for the survival and continuity of public transport”, says Santini, highlighting that for this reason they are being studied and tested “new possibilities for financing and organization”.

In June, councilors from São Paulo proposed a PL (Bill) that gives a partial free pass in the city of São Paulo, especially for low-income people: registered with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) and unemployed people from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) . The PL is being processed in the Chamber of Councilors, in the CCJ (Commission for Constitution, Justice and Participatory Legislation).

At the end of last year, the city of São Paulo requested a feasibility study for the adoption of the free pass in the city. The Tarifa Zero project is being developed by SPTrans (São Paulo Transporte), a public company that manages transport in the city. According to the municipal administration, the survey is not yet ready. “There are no details available for release at this time”said SPTrans, in a note.

With information from Brazil Agency.