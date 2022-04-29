The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the working hours of all its services during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday 1443 AH (2022), confirming that the surface parking fees and traffic tariffs during the holiday are free.

The center explained that the customer happiness centers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, (from next Saturday until the resumption of official working hours next Monday, May 9th), noting that customers can continue to obtain the center’s services through the digital platforms available on its website. The website www.itc.gov.ae, and the “Darb” and “Darbi” applications for smartphones, and by communicating with the Service Support Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850, and the taxi service call center 600535353, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With regard to the “Mawaqif” service, the center stated that the surface parking fees will be free from today Friday until 7:59 am on Saturday, May 7, and the parking fees in the truck parking yard in Mussafah M-18 will be free during the Eid holiday. official.

The center stressed the need not to park in prohibited places and not to impede the movement of vehicles and to stop properly in the places designated for parking, as well as not to stop in the places designated for residents from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The Center announced that the fees for the “Darb” traffic tariff system will be free during the holiday starting today, Friday, and that the calculation of those fees will resume on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the normal peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning period, and from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening period, from Saturday to Thursday, in order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during those times that witness a significant increase in traffic and movement.

The center had modified those times during the holy month of Ramadan.

With regard to the services and operating times of public buses in the emirate during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the center stated that public bus transport services will operate according to the regular schedule, with an increase in the number of trips for regional services according to the volume of demand during the period from April 30 to May 4. In addition, coordination has been made with bus service operators in the private sector to increase the number of trips for services across cities in proportion to the expected demand for these services.



