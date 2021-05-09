The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced today that free surface parking fees in the emirate, in addition to the “Darb” traffic toll system, during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, also stressed the importance of parking in authorized places only.

According to the center, the surface parking fees are free from Tuesday 11 May 2021 until the end of the holiday (from the 29th of Ramadan to the 3 of Shawwal 1442), and the parking fees in the truck parking yard in M-18 will be free during the mentioned period.

The center stated that the fees for the “Darb” traffic tariff system will also be free during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, provided that the calculation of these fees will resume after the end of the official holiday during the usual peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning period. And from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening, from Saturday to Thursday, with the aim of ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during those times that witness a significant increase in traffic and mobility.





