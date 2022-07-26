Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the largest health care network in the United Arab Emirates, has partnered with the Department of Community Development and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center for cooperation to support the continuation and enhancement of psychological support through the “Estijaba” support line. Which was launched last year as part of the package of services provided in relation to the response to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Etijaba support line, which can be reached at 800-1717, will continue to provide psychological support services over the phone by SEHA professionals. The hotline is available six days a week free of charge from Sunday to Friday between 8am and 6pm to receive calls and provide psychological support, including in community emergencies.

SEHA aims to provide a safe, neutral and supportive environment that maintains the confidentiality of the caller. The service is a community resource as the service is available to address psychological concerns, mental health emergencies and psychological crises via phone calls. The services provided vary from telephone consultations to referrals to receive mental health services in the SEHA network, including outpatient psychiatric clinics or the emergency department, as well as facilitating hospitalization for psychological cases according to need.

The CEO of SEHA Group, Saeed Jaber Al-Kuwaiti, stressed the need to focus more on mental health, in order to maintain good health and promote well-being in general, pointing out that there is an increase in global demand for mental health services. At the same time, there is a shortage of qualified workforce around the world, making timely access to care a real challenge. SEHA is always committed to facilitating access to world-class health services for all members of society.”

He said: “Psychological support is being strengthened through the “Estijaba” support line and further supported by “SEHA” to provide community members with safe and accessible consultations to address their various mental health problems without the caller worrying about the cost, while ensuring the complete anonymity of the caller. Seha “has its specialists to provide hotline consultations and provide psychological support to all callers who wish to obtain support.

Al-Kuwaiti added: “To fill the current gap in the availability of mental health services, we are working in coordination with the Department of Community Development and the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health to provide high-quality psychological support through the telephone support line. This service is not limited to providing immediate counseling in times of psychological distress, but also serves as a means To access the various specialized mental health services provided by Seha’s outpatient clinics, which is also a platform for rapid intervention in crises. For all those suffering in silence, you are not alone, we invite you to call for help.”

For her part, the Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health: Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri said: “Adding the mental health care service to the response line as an early proactive step during the Corona pandemic reflects our commitment to integrating mental health within public health services. There is no health without mental health. Therefore, the continuation and expansion of this service as an additional long-term service to the support line would provide the necessary assistance to anyone in Abu Dhabi who suffers from psychological problems, or has questions related to his mental health, or the people he cares about such as his family members, children, siblings, or adults Age in the family, or even colleagues and friends. Counselors will be willing to listen, advise and provide guidance through this service.”

Immediate hotline interventions are expected to reduce emergency room waiting times, shorten hospital stays, increase timely access to mental health services, and improve overall quality of care.



