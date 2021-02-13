MUBI made its way among the streaming platforms for its catalog of auteur films, independent films, documentaries and classics of the seventh art. If you weren’t thinking of giving it a try, this is an unmissable opportunity to take a look at its content.

On the occasion of its 14 years, the service will celebrate its anniversary with 24 hours of free access on February 14. An ideal option to spend Valentine’s Day at home, as we resume our quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its extensive catalog has specific lists that invite us to look at film gems by decades, country or theme. A unique opportunity to get into alternative, innovative and critical views that found a showcase on this platform and not on popular billboards.

Some of the available films include 2001: a space odissey, Psycho, Citizen Kane, Mulholland drive, Casablanca, In the mood for love, Breathless, Requiem for a dream, Schlinder’s list and La dolce vita. All unanimously critically acclaimed.

As for the films on the theme of Valentine’s Day, we recommend Blue Valentine (2010), In the mood of love (2000) and Claire’s knee (1970), either to see them with your special someone or to recover the hopes in love thanks to the exciting stories.

Blue valentine: After six years, Dean and Cindy’s relationship begins to unravel. So they decide to spend the night in a unique hotel.

In the mood of love: an editor and his beautiful neighbor bow into a romance, after discovering the infidelity of their peers.

Claire’s knee: A committed French diplomat develops a strong attraction to his friend’s teenage daughter.